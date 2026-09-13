Dima Hasao honours NEET, NIT and APSC achievers, launches BPL scholarship scheme in Haflong

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HAFLONG: A grand felicitation ceremony honouring successful candidates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), National Institutes of Technology (NIT), and Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations took place at the District Library Auditorium in Haflong on Saturday. The event also marked the official launch of a major scholarship scheme dedicated to students from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families across Dima Hasao.

Organised by the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), the initiative aimed to recognise and reward the academic excellence of the district’s youth. In the programme, 25 NEET qualifiers and 3 successful NIT candidates were felicitated and presented with a financial grant of Rs 20,000 each. Successful APSC candidates recently appointed to various government departments were also formally recognised for their achievement.

As part of the BPL Scholarship scheme, financial support was extended to BPL students based on their academic performance: 1st Division: Rs 20,000; 2nd Division: Rs 15,000; and 3rd Division: Rs 10,000.

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