Assam Announces Squad for BCCI U-19 Men’s Vinoo Mankad Trophy

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cricket Association has announced its squad that will be taking part in the BCCI U-19 Men's Vinoo Mankad Trophy, commencing from 4th October, 2024 at Cuttack. That certainly is a big step for the young cricketing fraternity.

Dyutimoy Nath will be the skipper of Assam. Youngsters Anurag Phukan, Ayushman Malakar, and Ranjan Bikash Das will be Assam's strong attack. Other talented players like Gaurav Chetry, Prithwiraj Kaishyap, and Diwiz Pathak will make the team well-rounded. Wicketkeepers Kaushik Ranjan Das and Tushar Rudra Borah will also strengthen the team.

Apart from the core team, there has also been a declaration of a stand-by team consisting of the likes of Harsh Kumar, Doikho Das, and Banajeet Adhikari, among others. However, this stand-by team is always there to replace the core team in case of an eventuality so that the team is never prepared at the cost of being unprepared.

Appointed Support Staff will guide and train the young cricketers with the support of Head Coach Subhrajit Saikia and Coach Dipankar Banerjee. Anil Notvarbhai Patel would be a throwdown specialist, trainer would be Vinit Yadav and Tushar Paul would be in the role of physiotherapist.

The announcement was given by Assam Cricket Association CEO Pritam Mahanta, upholding the importance attached to the Vinoo Mankad Trophy presented before the main tournament for the state's cricketing future. Assam with the blends of such experienced coaches and emerging talents is likely to make its mark in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.