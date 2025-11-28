Assam: Annual awards of Kamargaon Press Club announced

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The annual awards of Kamargaon Press Club were announced on Thursday through a press conference held at the Kamargaon Regional Xahitya Bhawan.

According to the announcement made by Sagarjyoti Hazarika, Secretary of Kamargaon Press Club, and Pradip Kumar Borah on behalf of the Award Selection Committee, the Ganabandhu Hemenchandra Hazarika Memorial Life-long Dedication Fragrance of Endeavour Award has been conferred upon Manoranjan Borah, Journalist Surendranath Baruah Memorial Goriyaasi Award has been awarded to Bubul Dutta, while the Journalist Mahendranath Hazarika Memorial Centenary Award went to Amar Sharma.

The Journalist Sagar Bora Memorial Electronic Media Award went to Samarjeet Sharma, Journalist Pratap Hazarika Memorial Rural Journalism Service Award to Chandan Gogoi, Chandrakanta Das Memorial Social Welfare Journalism Service Award to Palashjyoti Bora, Active and Courageous Young Journalist Service Award to Bedang Tamuli, Active and Courageous Women Journalist Service Award to Ajanta Talukdar, and the Kamargaon Journalism Sentinel Award to Rajdeep Chetia Phukan.

Additionally, the press club informed that 10 individuals, including several correspondents and persons who had contributed to the Kamargaon region in various fields, would be honoured with the Press Club Inspiration Felicitation.

All the awards will be presented at an event to be organized in the last week of December.

