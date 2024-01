Bongaigaon: “After lifetime service an employee is not getting pension. But MLAs, MPs and ministers are enjoying benefits of Old Pension Scheme. This is discrimination. NF Railway Mazdoor Union will fight against this discrimination until NPS is withdrawn and OPS is restored,” said Ashish Biswas, general secretary of NFRMU on Thursday at Bongaigaon while addressing people on the occasion of Annual General Meeting of NFRMU.

