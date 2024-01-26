OBITUARY Bhaskarjyoti Pujari

Bhaskarjyoti Pujari, a subject teacher in History in Dakhin Kalabari Higher Secondary School under Gohpur subdivision in Biswanath district, passed away on Wednesday night at his residence at Lahkarchuk Gaon, Dakhin Kalabari. He was 59. Late Pujari was actively involved with several social organisations. Besides being an actor, he was also a sportsman. He leaves behind his wife, a son and a host of relatives. Late Pujari’s death was widely mourned.

Also Read: Assam: District Election Office, Biswanath organized a cycle rally on National Voters’ Day

Also Watch: