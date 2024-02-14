Assam: Annual prize distribution ceremony concludes in Sootea

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The two-day annual prize distribution ceremony of Royal Public School, Sootea, concluded today. The school authority has adopted a green mission this year. The first day of the programme began with a dihanam, followed by the distribution of saplings among the schoolchildren. The first day of the session was addressed by Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan. The second-day programme held with Jatin Kalita, with the principal of the school in the chair, was addressed by Trinayan Bora, a retired headmaster, as the chief guest. Anjan Baskota, recipient of Sahitya Akademi’s Yuva Puraskar, graced the session as an appointed speaker. Nripen Das, an assistant teacher, reads out the annual report.

A series of cultural programmes were performed by the students. Tridip Bora, the managing director of the school, offered a vote of thanks. All the proceedings of the closing session were conducted by Nripen Das.

