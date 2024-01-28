Assam: Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizers corporation Model School bags 1st prize in inter-school quiz contest

Dibrugarh: Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizers corporation (BVFC) Model School, Namrup bagged the first prize and St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Dibrugarh clinched the second prize in the inter-school quiz competition, organized here at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary school on Saturday which marked a significant event during the school’s Platinum Jubilee year 2023-2024. The third prize was secured by St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Doomdooma. Under the guidance of Quiz Master Wonkyo Weingen, a number of schools from Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and the MSMHC schools of Assam participated in the mega competition, of which five (5) schools made it to the grand finale namely, St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Doomdooma, St. Mary’s Higher Secondary Dibrugarh, St. Xavier’s School, Dibrugarh, BVFC Model School, Namrup and Little Flower Higher Secondary School Dibrugarh.

The stimulating quiz competition was graced by Dr. Dipankar Devebrata and his family who were the sponsor of the mega competition, special invitee and observer Dr. Pushpa Champia, Assistant Prof. Department of Juridical Studies, Dibrugarh University; Sister Rose Sharon the Manager-cum-Superior of St. Mary’s Dibrugarh, Sister Lincy Sebastian, the principal of St. Mary’s Dibrugarh along with a number of other dignitaries, principals, teachers and students of various institutions and schools in and around Dibrugarh.

Earlier, the event started with lighting of the lamp by the invited guests. Adding to the ambience, a group of dance performance enthralled the audience, highlighting the diversity of talents among the students.

Also Read: Alumni meet of HSLC 1987 batch of Dakshinpat Higher Secondary School held in Nagaon

Also Watch: