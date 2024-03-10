Assam: Anti-CAA Protests Takes Over Cities, Districts

GUWAHATI: Demanding the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) the All Assam Students Union (AASU) along with 30 other national organizations started a hunger strike across Assam on Sunday.
In Bilasipara, a 12-hour hunger strike is being held in front of the Bilasipara sub-divisional AASU office. If the central and state governments do not repeal the CAA, the protesters have threatened to resort to mass self-immolation.
The Golaghat District Students' Union, along with 30 tribal organizations, is conducting a 12-hour hunger strike near the district students' union office, reiterating their demand for the repeal of the contentious act.
In Nalbari, the AASU and 30 tribal organizations have renewed their protest. Leaders and activist of the Nalbari District Students Union have assembled in front of the Nalbari Natya Mandir to demonstrate against the act.
The All Charaideo District Students Union in Sonari organized a 12-hour hunger strike, calling for the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Students participating in the strike are highlighting the discriminatory nature of the act.
The Dibrugarh district committee of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), along with 30 other organizations, has started a 12-hour hunger strike today in Dibrugarh, protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Earlier, the opposition parties in Assam urged to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit in the state regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act.
The party wanted to inform the PM about the potentially dangerous situation that could arise if the CAA is implemented.
The United Opposition Forum, Assam, the coalition of 16 opposition parties of the state, has submitted a memorandum to be presented to the President of India through the Governor of Assam, calling for the repulsion of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.
The discussion regarding CAA heated up following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent assertion that CAA would be implemented before the Lok Sabha elections.
ALSO WATCH: