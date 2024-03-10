Assam: Anti-CAA Protests Takes Over Cities, Districts

GUWAHATI: Demanding the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) the All Assam Students Union (AASU) along with 30 other national organizations started a hunger strike across Assam on Sunday.

In Bilasipara, a 12-hour hunger strike is being held in front of the Bilasipara sub-divisional AASU office. If the central and state governments do not repeal the CAA, the protesters have threatened to resort to mass self-immolation.

The Golaghat District Students' Union, along with 30 tribal organizations, is conducting a 12-hour hunger strike near the district students' union office, reiterating their demand for the repeal of the contentious act.