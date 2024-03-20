Assam: Anti-rabies vaccination campaign in Dima Hasao

Haflong: With the rising cases of rabies and as precautionary measures, the department of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Dima Hasao have started a campaign for anti- rabies vaccination throughout the district.

Keeping in view on the seriousness of the disease, the AH& Veterinary department led by NCHAC EM Manjit Naiding, Dr. Bhairav Kakati, Dr. Amit Phonglo and Dr. T. Thiek convened a press meet on Tuesday morning. EM Manjit Naiding stressed on seriousness of rabies and appealed all for vaccination of their pet with anti-rabies vaccination.

He also urged for immediate treatment to those who are bit by dogs and other pet at any government hospital or public health centre where the anti-rabies serum are available free of cost. Dr. Bhairav Kakati, Additional Director AH & Veterinary, briefed on symptoms of rabies-infected dogs and urged to inform numbers of dogs they owned, so the department can smoothly conduct the vaccination campaign.

He further highlighted on the symptoms and behaviour of person who are infected with rabies virus. Dr. T. Thiek gave few instruction on what to do if bit by rabies-infected dog or other animal.

