GOLAGHAT: According to the final voters’ list released in February, the total number of voters in the Bokakhat electoral district is 1,57,247. Of these, 77,452 are males while 79,793 are female voters and 2 are of the third gender. A total of 187 polling stations will be set up in Bokakhat electoral district in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Namdayang LP School (Left) and Bokakhat Girls High School will be set up as model polling booths in Bokakhat electoral district.

On the other hand, in Namdayang LP School (right), Mungilal Krishnadevi LP School (right), Mungilal Krishnadevi LP School (left), Bokakhat Hindi High School (right), Bokakhat Hindi High School (left), Bokakhat Town LP School, Bokakhat Higher Secondary School, Bokakhat Town High School, Bokakhat Town High School, Ashok Hazarika M.E. School (Left) and Ashok Hazarika M.E, women officers and staff will conduct the elections. In Bokakhat, the number of senior citizens above the age of 80 is 1,371, while the number of specially-abled voters is 1,765.

All preparations have been made to ensure that the Lok Sabha elections to be held in a fair and peaceful manner in the election district of Bokakhat. On this occasion, two helpline numbers have been launched at the sub-divisional magistrate’s office for public convenience. The two helpline numbers are 03776-1950 and 7896709491. People can contact these two numbers to complain about any lack of election. It is to be noted that according to the final voters’ list released in February, the total number of voters in Bokakhat election district is 1,57,247, but in view of the fact that some people have already applied for inclusion of names online in the electoral roll, the total number of voters is expected to increase.

