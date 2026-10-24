Assam: APCC Accuses BJP of 'Vote Chori', Plans Protests and Padayatra

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: APCC observer Rahul Bal addressed a press meet in connection with the BJP’s alleged ‘Vote Chori’ matter at the Morigaon Congress office on Friday. The APCC observer vehemently criticised the BJP government over the alleged ‘Vote Chori’ issue. He said in protest against the matter, a ‘Gana Dharna’ programme will be carried out at district and block levels. “To reach out at the village level, a ‘Padayatra’ programme will be carried out on November 26, 2026. At the Mandal level, we will read out the importance of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution and will meet BLOs to discuss excluded voters.