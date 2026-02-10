No entry for APCC president Gaurav Gogoi in Barak: Minister Kaushik Rai

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: BJP in Barak Valley roared against APCC president Gaurav Gogoi after the SIT report on his alleged link with Pakistan was made public by the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. All the three district committees of the Barak Valley of the ruling party brought out huge rallies shouting slogans against Gogoi.

In Sribhumi, ministers Krishnendu Paul and Nandita Gorlosa led the rally. Paul said that it was a shame for Assam that an MP from the state had clandestine links with the enemy country. “Gaurav Gogoi is a traitor, he has betrayed the nation,” Paul said.

In Silchar, Minister Kaushik Rai, Samaguri MLA Diplu Ranjan Sarma, Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, Udharbond MLA Mihir Kanti Shome, along with a huge number of party workers participated in the rally. Rai said that the SIT report had brought out the real facts against Gogoi and that it was now clear that Gogoi and his wife had proximity with Pakistan. “Gaurav Gogoi will not be allowed to enter the Barak Valley as the people will not tolerate any traitors here,” Rai warned. Diplu Ranjan said that the Congress leadership should immediately expel Gogoi.

Meanwhile, the Cachar District Congress unit on Monday claimed that the SIT was formed with political motives. Abhijit Paul, former DCC President, challenged the BJP to stop Gogoi from entering Barak Valley.

