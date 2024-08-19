Assam: APCC organizes Prastruti Sabha from Jonai to Sonai in Tezpur

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: On the first day of the Assamese month of Bhadra, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Bora received blessings from the devotees at the historic Bar Naghar in the heart of Tezpur city by offering a traditional Xorai.

Bhupen Bora also participated in the “Jonai to Sonai” reception event organized by the Sonitpur District Congress Committee at the Hillibillie premises on August 18.

Under the dynamic leadership of Bhupen Bora, the Congress party has gained significant momentum, inspiring every party worker. The breaking of the alliance with the AIUDF and the formation of a strong opposition alliance led to promising results in the last Lok Sabha elections, along with an increase in the party’s vote share. In the last Lok Sabha election, the Congress party secured three seats, represented by Pradyut Bordoloi from Nagaon, Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat, and Abdul Khaleque from Dhubri. Bhupen Bora remarked that these three MPs have not only shone in Assam but also made a mark on the national political stage, which is a matter of pride.

Meanwhile, the Sonitpur District Congress Committee expressed gratitude, highlighting the historical and scenic beauty of Tezpur, a city safeguarded by hills like Agnigarh, Rongagara, Ouguri, and Dhenukhana pahar. This city, rich with tales of glory, stands as a symbol of Assam’s cultural and political heritage. Bhupen Bora, addressing the gathering in this historic city of Tezpur, called for a decisive role in shaping the future path of Assam. In this meeting, five leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party officially joined the Assam Pradesh Congress under Bhupen Bora’s leadership.

