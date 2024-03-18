Assam: Forest Personnel Found Dead At Railway Station Amid Allegations Of Assault

JORHAT: In a tragic discovery, a lifeless body belonging to a forest personnel was found at Selenghat railway station in Jorhat district's Mariani on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ratul Gogoi, who hailed from Khanamukh in Sivasagar district.

Serious allegations have been leveled against a forest officer from Borhat in Charaideo district in connection with the forest personnel's mysterious death.

The suspect has been identified as a range officer at Borhat Range Office going by the name of Mayur Bharadwaj and the family members of the deceased have accused him of brutally assaulting Ratul Gogoi the night before his death.