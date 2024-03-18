Assam: Forest Personnel Found Dead At Railway Station Amid Allegations Of Assault

JORHAT: In a tragic discovery, a lifeless body belonging to a forest personnel was found at Selenghat railway station in Jorhat district's Mariani on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as Ratul Gogoi, who hailed from Khanamukh in Sivasagar district.
Serious allegations have been leveled against a forest officer from Borhat in Charaideo district in connection with the forest personnel's mysterious death.
The suspect has been identified as a range officer at Borhat Range Office going by the name of Mayur Bharadwaj and the family members of the deceased have accused him of brutally assaulting Ratul Gogoi the night before his death.
According to reports, Gogoi had telephonically informed his family about his plan to return home by train on Saturday morning, after which, he had thought of undergoing a medical treatment due to severe injuries caused by the range officer's alleged assault.
The discovery of Ratul Gogoi's corpse at Selanghat railway station indicated that his mysterious demise may be linked to the severe injuries he sustained from the officer's alleged beating.
Meanwhile, in an impressive move that took place earlier this month, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Directorate nabbed Gobinda Taid, an Assistant Forest Settlement (AFS) officer.
This happened in a setup they staged at Jamuguri forest range in Assam's Golaghat district.
Taid was trying to extort Rs 20,000 as a bribe from someone who needed permission to move their forest products using vehicles.
After Taid's demand, they approached the vigilance officials and made a complaint against him. A skilled team from the Directorate then planned to catch Taid right at the forest range office.
Taid got caught red-handed in his office right after accepting the bribe. The team was quick to seize the Rs 20,000 bribe money.
