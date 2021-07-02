Assam: APDCL Warns of Ongoing Massive Disconnection Drives, Urges Customers to Pay their Dues

GUWAHATI:

Amid the acute power shortage crisis that continues to affect Assam, the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) informed that they have currently undertaken a massive disconnection drive in the state and requested consumers to pay their withstanding dues in order to better avail their services.

"It is to inform you all that massive disconnection drives are going on in entire Assam. So, it's a humble request to our esteemed consumers to pay their outstanding dues and help us to serve them better," twitted APDCL.

















The APDCL (Assam Power Distribution Company Limited) has issued a clarification regarding clearance of electricity bills by State government employees before disbursement of salary.













It is to be noted that the APDCL issued the clarification after the State government employees expressed disappointment over the government's 'No electricity bill, no salary' policy. The APDCL stated that the employees can receive their salaries after submission of the 'No dues payable against electricity bills of APDCL' certificate.

The decision was vehemently criticized by the Assam State Primary Teachers' Association, Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad, and Assam Secretariat Service Association.

According to the issued clarification, if an employee has electricity connection by his/her name anywhere in Assam, even if he/she does not reside at his/her residence, then the receipt/invoice of payment of the current month's electricity bill has to be provided along with a copy of the electricity bill.

Moreover, if the employee resides with his/her parents or spouse but the electricity connection is not in his/her name but the name of either his/her parents or spouse, the employee has to provide a self-declaration that the electricity connection is in the name of either his/her parents or spouse.

The receipt/invoice of payment of the current month's electricity bill of his/her residence has to be provided along with a copy of the electricity bill.



State Power Minister Bimal Borah has taken a tough stand against electricity bill default and power theft.

The APDCL (Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd) has caught 124 power theft cases, leading to the recovery of Rs 11.65 crore. Several industries are among the consumers caught for power theft. The APDCL disconnected the power line of a private hospital in Guwahati on Tuesday for its outstanding power bills amounting to Rs 36 lakh, APDCL sources said.





Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has asked its consumers to provide all personal details on its official website to serve in a better way. Further, the APDCL have requested its consumers to register its mobile phone and to provide AADHA AR detail, email-id (if available),occupation etc. in APDCL portal.



