Assam: APSC Introduces OMR Sheet For Upcoming Prelim Exam, Candidates To Retain Carbon Copy

GUWAHATI: In a move to boost transparency and self-evaluation, the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is set to introduce an OMR sheet with a carbon copy for the first time during the upcoming Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2023.
This new format introduced by the APSC aligns with competitive examinations nationwide.
As a result of this thoughtful decision, the candidates appearing for the exam will be able to retain a carbon copy of their OMR sheet, thereby enabling self-evaluation.
The preliminary examination will be conducted across 32 district headquarters, which includes Amingaon, Barpeta, Biswanath Chariali, Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Diphu, Goalpara, Golaghat, Haflong, Hamren, Hatsingimari, Hojai, Jorhat, Kajalgaon, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Mangaldoi, Morigaon, Mushalpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, North Lakhimpur, Silchar, Sivasagar, Sonari, Tezpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri, and Guwahati.
As many as 67,252 candidates will be vying for 235 posts, including ACS, APS, Superintendent of Taxes, Superintendent of Excise, AFS, BDO, ARCS, and AAO.
Meanwhile, APSC Chairman BB Dev Choudhury highlighted the significance of transparency. He revealed that Section 144 CrPC would be imposed within 100 meters of examination centers as a precautionary measure. This move intends to ensure a smooth and secure examination process for all candidates, thereby upholding the sanctity of the institution.
Earlier this month, in an official notification from the Assam Public Service Commission, it had been announced that the Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination for the year 2023 will take place on March 17, 2024.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website, www.apsc.nic.in, for updates on the status of their applications and the availability of e-admission certificates.
The website will provide information and details on the application status, allowing candidates to download their e-admission certificates in due course.