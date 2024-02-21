Assam: APSC Introduces OMR Sheet For Upcoming Prelim Exam, Candidates To Retain Carbon Copy

GUWAHATI: In a move to boost transparency and self-evaluation, the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is set to introduce an OMR sheet with a carbon copy for the first time during the upcoming Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2023.

This new format introduced by the APSC aligns with competitive examinations nationwide.

As a result of this thoughtful decision, the candidates appearing for the exam will be able to retain a carbon copy of their OMR sheet, thereby enabling self-evaluation.