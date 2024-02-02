Assam: Areca nut-laden Bolero mini pickup van stolen from Kaliabor Tiniali

NAGAON: In a filmy style, a gang of unidentified miscreants allegedly stole an Areca nut-laden Bolero mini pickup van bearing registration number AS05C 3293, from Kaliabor Tiniali on Wednesday night. The mini pickup van was carrying betel nut towards Nagaon Amoni from Upper Assam. The driver as well as the handyman of the mini pickup van reportedly lodged an FIR in Kaliabor PS in this regard. Kaliabor police registered a case in connection with the incident and started investigation into the entire episode. But police is yet to get any clue of the stolen van till the time of filing this report, sources added.

