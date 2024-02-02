District-level Sensitization programme ‘Vidyanjali 2.0’ held at Tinsukia Zilla Parishad conference hall

Tinsukia: A district-level sensitization programme for volunteers and stakeholders on Vidyanjali 2.0 portal was held at Tinsukia Zilla Parishad conference hall on Thursday. Organized by Samagra Shiksha Tinsukia representatives from various organisations, heads of schools, NGOs, educationists attended the programme.

The event initiated by Tridib Sarma Tamuli, programme officer of Samagra Siksha, Tinsukia was also addressed by Kabita Gogoi, Inspector of Schools & District Mission Coordinator Samagra Shiksha Tinsukia and Sanchita Gogoi, principal of DIET, Tinsukia, Dr Rishi Das former vice principal of Tinsukia College and senior journalist among others.

In his elaborative presentation, he highlighted the concept of Vidyanjali 2.0 and the status of the scheme in Tinsukia district. The IS Deka appealed the stakeholders and society at large to extend their supporting hands in the development of school infrastructure and curriculum both in scholastic and non-scholastic domains. Alumni of an institution being a resourceful body, Tamuly exhorted the head of institutions to constitute a strong, viable alumni group in each school asking all institutions to register in the portal. A few teachers also shared their experiences on Vidyanjali portal. The event also witnessed release of an inspirational brochure highlighting contribution of volunteers.

Also Read: All Assam State Level Bhaona Competition organized in Sankar Ajan Samannay Kshetra, Nitaipukhuri Bokpora

Also Watch: