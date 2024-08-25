Assam: Armed Gang Assaults Youth in Bongaigaon; Arrests Made

GUWAHATI: One Ratul Medhi, a young man, has been attacked by a group of seven armed miscreants in the Old Colony area of Bongaigaon. It started with a verbal spar that turned into violence.

The attackers also fired a blank shot into the air from a pistol to add to the chaos when Ratul was trying to flee from them.

He described the ordeal further to the media: "I was attacked by some seven armed men who shot one in the air. One of them threatened me with another weapon before they all fled.".

One of the attackers was caught by Ratul and his father. He identified some of them as Rony Das and his associate, Prasenjit. Another man, Rohit Mahato, he added, had also hit him.

On arrival, the police launched an investigation into the incident. They recovered one pistol with three live bullets from the vehicle the attackers used, which bore the registration number AS 26F 0001.

The vehicle belonged to one Rony Das and still had on its premises more damning evidence, including more firearms and two laptops.

Already, the police have taken Prasenjit Banerjee into custody in this regard, and the investigation is on to identify the other suspects and apprehend them. Consequent attention has been drawn to the situation amid efforts by authorities to solve the case and ensure justice for Ratul Medhi.