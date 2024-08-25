Meghalaya Father Arrested After Villagers Expose Abuse of Daughters

SHILLONG: A middle-aged man has been arrested in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district for allegedly sexually assaulting his two minor daughters multiple times. The abuse reportedly went on for quite some time before the intervention of the concerned villagers, who alerted the authorities, brought it to a halt.

The man, who was arrested in the small hours of Saturday, has been remanded in judicial custody. According to reports, the 44-year-old man is accused of repeatedly raping his 17-year-old and 14-year-old daughters. Shockingly, the mother seems to have known about the abuses but did not inform the authorities that could have saved the girls from continuous abuse.

The matter came to light only when the villagers, disturbed by the continuing abuse, decided to act. The village president and secretary met the in-charge of the local police station and registered their complaint about the abuse, following which the father was arrested on the spot and a case under the POCSO Act was filed.

The incident presents a perfect case in point on how community involvement can bring about change and help prevent further abuse where immediate family members have failed to act. The firm response taken by the villagers stresses vigilance and collective responsibility in guarding the vulnerable.

The arrest is the beginning of a judiciary process to achieve justice for the young victims of his abuses, who have been hurt greatly. It also underlines the necessity of raising greater awareness and proactive intervention in preventing such abuses, as failure to act can lead to further suffering and injustice.

A quick response from the community and the police gives hope that justice will be delivered, and the victims shall have all the support and protection that they so need.