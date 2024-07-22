Assam: Around 120 Students Return Home Amid Bangladesh Job Quota Crisis

GUWAHATI: The ongoing job quota crisis in Bangladesh has forced approximately 120 students from Assam to return home. Senior officials reported relentless violence over past few days has compelled many students to leave the country.

With the Internet shut down. It became increasingly difficult for students to book their tickets. Many students from Assam had to rely on their families back home. Families booked tickets for them. However due to the Internet blackout. The students could only receive their PNR numbers. They had to proceed to airport without printed copies of their tickets.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ajay Tewari reported the students from Assam have entered India through Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) at Sutarkandi in Karimganj district and Dawki in Meghalaya. “In the Northeast, students and other people are entering through the ICPs in Assam. Meghalaya and Tripura. Till Saturday night. 76 students from Assam entered through Dawki. Another 41 students came through Sutarkandi” he stated.

Tewari mentioned that students from Barak Valley primarily entered through Sutarkandi. Those from the Brahmaputra Valley entered via Dawki. More students are expected to arrive in the coming days. The Assam government has deployed a magistrate and senior police official at Sutarkandi to facilitate their entry.

“Students from Nepal Bihar and other states are also returning. Most of the students from Tripura have returned through Akhaura post in that state” Tewari added.

When asked about the number of Assamese students in Bangladesh, Tewari said the state government does not have this information. It is with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). “They have not provided us with the estimated number of Assamese students in Bangladesh. We are monitoring those arriving through Sutarkandi post. We are ensuring their safe return to their respective homes” he said.

Karimganj District Commissioner Mridul Yadav stated on Saturday that he and Superintendent of Police had visited the ICP at Sutarkandi. They interacted with the students. The state government is also in touch with the MEA to ensure the safety of Assam residents in Bangladesh.

Expecting more students to cross over, Yadav mentioned "The district administration is ready to assist them." A magistrate and deputy SP have been stationed 24 hours at border until situation improves. He also noted that tension is not anticipated at the border.