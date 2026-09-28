Assam: Around 60 girls’ hostel students fall ill after dinner in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Around 60 female students of Gambari Girls’ Hostel at the Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar, reportedly fell ill after consuming food at the hostel on Friday night. According to the students, they had dinner at around 10:30 p.m. Shortly after eating, several students began experiencing abdominal pain, followed by vomiting and loose motions. The affected students were subsequently taken to Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital, where they received preliminary treatment. A doctor attending to the students said the symptoms were suggestive of possible food poisoning, although the exact cause had not yet been confirmed. The students suspected that the mixed-vegetable dish served during dinner could have been responsible for the illness.

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