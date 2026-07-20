Assam: Artificial flood inundates Numaligarh HS School and stretches of NH 715

A Correspondent

Bokakhat: Heavy rainfall that began in the early hours of Saturday caused severe artificial flooding in the outskirts of Numaligarh, submerging Numaligarh Higher Secondary School and inundating National Highway 715.

Rainwater flowing down from the Numaligarh Tea Estate suddenly flooded the school premises. The floodwaters submerged classrooms, the playground, and other parts of the campus, with water reaching significant depths in several areas.

The flood severely disrupted the school’s environment and caused extensive damage to furniture and the school’s vegetable garden. The floodwaters reportedly swept away several items of furniture, leaving classrooms muddy and unusable. According to reports, the incident was the worst artificial flooding the school has experienced compared to previous years.

The flooding also affected many residential houses in Numaligarh. Vehicular movement on National Highway 715 came to a standstill as water covered the roadway.

Local residents alleged that the severe waterlogging was aggravated after the drainage channel in front of the school was filled up during the construction of the school’s newly built Rs 8-crore academic building. As a result, heavy rainwater could not drain properly, leading to severe artificial flooding.

Residents said that the absence of an adequate drainage system has repeatedly left both the school and nearby localities vulnerable to artificial flooding. Several houses adjacent to the school were also submerged.

Even during the daytime, floodwater covered a large part of Numaligarh, severely disrupting normal market activities in the town.

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