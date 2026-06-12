Ghograpar post office waterlogged due to artificial flooding, inconveniences customers

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A serious waterlogging situation has emerged at the Ghograpar Post Office, located in the heart of Ghograpar town in Nalbari district, causing immense inconvenience to customers and local businesses.

According to reports, continuous rainfall over the past two days has led to the accumulation of rainwater in front of the post office, creating an artificial flood-like situation. As a result, several customers who visited the post office to deposit or withdraw money were forced to return home without completing their transactions.

Locals alleged that clogged drainage channels near the Ghograpar Highway Chowk have prevented rainwater from flowing out, leading to severe waterlogging around the post office premises.

Residents stated that the matter has already been brought to the notice of the local revenue circle office. However, they claim that no effective steps have been taken so far to address the problem.

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