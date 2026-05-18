Assam: Artificial floods hit Dibrugarh again; public affected at large

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Even a brief spell of rainfall once again exposed the persistent urban flooding problem in Dibrugarh, as several low-lying areas of the town were submerged under artificial floodwaters on Sunday. Among the worst-affected locations were the premises surrounding the Doordarshan Kendra and the roadside Sunday market area along Mancotta Road, where rainwater accumulated rapidly, disrupting normal life and movement.

The sudden waterlogging caused major inconvenience to commuters, local vendors, and residents, with several stretches of the road becoming nearly impassable. Shopkeepers and hawkers at the weekly market struggled to continue business operations as muddy floodwater entered roadside stalls and pedestrian areas. Vehicles were seen moving slowly through inundated roads, leading to traffic congestion in the locality.

Residents alleged that the recurring crisis was primarily the result of poor drainage infrastructure and the lack of regular maintenance of existing drains. According to locals, clogged drainage channels and unplanned urban expansion have significantly worsened the waterlogging situation in recent years. They expressed frustration that despite repeated complaints and assurances from authorities, no permanent solution has yet been implemented.

Many residents also voiced concern over the vulnerability of the town ahead of the peak monsoon season. They warned that if moderate rainfall can trigger such severe artificial flooding now, the situation could become far more alarming during continuous monsoon showers in the coming months.

Citizens have urged the district administration and municipal authorities to take immediate corrective measures, including proper desiltation of drains, strengthening of urban drainage systems, and long-term flood mitigation planning to prevent repeated occurrences of artificial flooding across the town.

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