Assam: Artificial nests installed on tree top at Batadroba Dol Gobinda campus

OUR CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: With a unique mission to keep the balance of biodiversity in the state, ‘Prakritipremi Manch, Asom’, a leading organisation of nature in the state, initiated a statewide initiative to install artificial nests of birds on treetops at various spots across the state.

As part of this unique initiative, the organisation today installed artificial nests of birds on ‘trees on top’ of several trees at the Dol Gobinda campus of historic Batadroba Than, the birthplace of Vaishnavite Guru Srimanta Sankardeva.

During the drive, Jogendra Narayan Deva Mahanta, Satradhikar, and the president of the Batadroba Than Management Committee, executive president Prabhat Kalita, and other members of Batadroba Than attended the day-long programme of nest installation here.

The installation of artificial nests of birds was initiated with an Assamese quote: ‘Goshe Goshe Thake Jodi Pokhir Aloi/ Dhoraloi Nahe Kahanio Praloi’, and it was spearheaded by Hitesh Sharma, president of the Manch, said in a press note here.

