Assam: New office of Doomdooma Namghar opened under the presidentship of Gobinda Phookan

A Correspondent

DOOMDOOMA: The new office room of Doomdooma Namghar was inaugurated on Sunday morning in a brief but solemn function held under the presidentship of Gobinda Phookan.

The new office room, constructed at a cost of Rs 2.7 lakh, was donated by Rabindra Nath Kalita and his family in memory of their father, Mahendra Nath Kalita, who was also one of the founders of this Namghar, established in 1966.

Inaugurating the new office room, Rabindra Nath Kalita recalled the days during its construction when a group of people, including his father, the late Mahendra Nath Kalita, put in their sincere efforts day in and day out to construct it on a plot of land allotted by the then Chairman of the Doomdooma Town Committee (now Doomdooma Municipal Board), the late Jogendra Nath Deka.

In the beginning, Secretary Ajit Kumar Pathak explained the objectives of the meeting, while Mrigen Saikia, vice president, felicitated the family members and other dignitaries associated with the Doomdooma Namghar Samity.

The function was attended by former presidents Prafulla Barkakati, Sonaram Bora, and other leading citizens of the town and was addressed by Smt. Mina Kalita, wife of Rabindra Nath Kalita, journalist Dhiren Deka, and former president Tinsukia Zila Xahitya Xabha Arjun Baruah, among others.

Also Read: Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad Doomdooma Regional Committee organized a Bihu workshop (sentinelassam.com)