A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Kamala Bhuyan, a dedicated artiste of Sankari culture, social organizer and founder member of Asom Mahila Parishad, a sister organization of the AGP breathed her last on Sunday. She died due to old age related ailments at her Gereluwa Chook village home. She was 93. She was the wife of late Rabi Bhuyan, one of AGP's founder members. Her demise has cast a pall of gloom.

