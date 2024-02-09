Assam: Artiste pensioner Jyoti Hazarika, felicitated by Salaguri Village Development Committee

JAMUGURIHAT: Jyoti Hazarika, a recipient of artiste pension presented by the State government this year was accorded a public felicitation in a public meeting convened by Salaguri Village Development Committee on Thursday at Salaguri with Bhaba Goswami, president of Baresohoriya Bhaona Committee in the chair. Representatives and individuals of more than twenty organizations of the greater Jamugurihat area including Salaguri Village Development Committee, Baresohoriya Bhaona Committee, Bapuji Bhawan Natya Samaj, Sundaram Gosthi, Shyamoli Lekhika Samiti etc. felicitated Hazarika with citation, gamosa, seleng, memento and a packet of books. People like Janardan Buyan, Shailen Borkataky, Bidyut Bhuyan, Pran Borthakur, Jyoti Bhattacharya etc. highlighted the life and contributions of Jyoti Hazarika. All the proceedings of the meeting were conducted by Narayan Saikia and Pramod Saikia. The public felicitation programme began with a Ghosa by Gouri Hazarika followed by recitation by Sharanan Deva Nath and Karabi Saikia.

