Kokrajhar Trade Expo organized by Assam Trade Promotion Organization gets underway at Rajmela Field

KOKRAJHAR: The 10-day-long Kokrajhar Trade Expo, 2024 organized by Assam Trade Promotion Organization (ATPO) under the aegis of Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises department, government of Assam got underway from Thursday at Rajmela Field in the heart of Kokrajhar town. The EM of BTC Dhananjay Basumatary inaugurated the Kokrajhar Trade Expo in the evening in the presence of chairman of Assam Trade Promotion Organization Sunil Deka, vice chairman of Assam Small Industries Development Corporation Limited Jyatirindra Brahma.

BTC EM Dhananjay Basumatary said the Kokrajhar Trade Expo organized at Kokrajhar town under the aegis of Industries, Commerce & Publuc Enterprises department of government of Assam will encourage the local entrepreneurs, weavers, artisans and other traders for promotion of their activities and earning. He hoped that the local entrepreneurs will get assess to markets. He also thanked the Assam Trade Promotion Organization for choosing Kokrajhar as the venue for the expo and hoped for more visitors. A cultural programme was also organized in the inaugural function where artistes performed on the stage.

