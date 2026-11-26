A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Anti-mega dam organisations from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have decided to launch a united mass movement against large hydropower projects under construction and proposed at various locations in Arunachal Pradesh, announcing a joint action plan at a press conference in Dibrugarh on Wednesday.

The leaders of anti-dam organisations from both states met in Dibrugarh and announced a series of programmes to intensify their opposition to mega dam projects. The Anti-Mega Dam People's Forum, already formed in Dibrugarh, is working towards setting up mass struggle committees across Assam and is preparing to organise a Northeast-wide convention involving anti-dam organisations from across the region. Meanwhile, anti-dam movements have also been gaining momentum at various places in Arunachal Pradesh.

At a press conference held at the Dibrugarh Sahitya Sabha Bhawan, convened by the forum's chief adviser Sarat Chandra Neog, chief convenor Uttam Kumar Chetia, and co-chief convenor Ratul Gogoi, the need for a united movement between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh against mega dams was highlighted.

Forum spokesperson and retired principal of Tinsukia College, Rana Kumar Changmai, explained the importance of building a joint movement across the two states.

Representatives from Arunachal Pradesh also shared their experiences of protests against major hydropower projects, particularly the Siang and Dibang projects, and stressed the need to strengthen the anti-dam movement in Assam as well.

Among those who spoke at the press conference were Dotik Ratan, Spokesperson of Adi Bane Kebang United; Bigam Partin, Secretary of the Dibang Dam Assam-Arunachal Downstream Action Alliance; and Advocate Pilot Apong, Spokesperson of the youth wing of the Adi-Galo Welfare Society.

The forum plans to visit New Delhi and submit memoranda to leaders of opposition political parties, urging them to raise the issue in Parliament. It further intends to initiate measures to mobilise international opposition against China's proposed 60,000-MW mega dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo river and submit a memorandum to the Chinese government through its embassy.

A protest meeting will also be organised in New Delhi to draw national attention to the issue, Chetia said.