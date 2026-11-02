Assam-Arunachal Pradesh Border Row: Regional Committee Meets in Roing for Ground Assessment

Roing: In a major push toward resolving the decades-old boundary dispute, a high-level Regional Committee Meeting between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh was held on Monday at the District Commissioner’s office in Roing, Arunachal Pradesh.

Co-chaired by Arunachal Minister Ojing Tasing and Assam Minister Atul Bora, the talks targeted ground assessments for sectors between Tinsukia and Lower Dibang Valley. Building on the 2022 Namsai Declaration and 2023 MoU which settled 71 of 123 disputed villages, committees are working with the Survey of India.

Tasing emphasized the historic and fraternal ties binding the two states in pursuit of a fair resolution, while Bora noted the constructive progress driven by Chief Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pema Khandu. Joint teams will continue localized inspections prioritizing local residents before a roadmap review in late December.