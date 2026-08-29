Assam: Ministers Sushanta Borgohain, Atul Bora Inspect Dhansiri Erosion at Kuruwabahi

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Assam Water Resources Minister Sushanta Borgohain, accompanied by Minister Atul Bora, on Friday inspected a vulnerable stretch near the embankment at Bhati Singadoriya village under Kuruwabahi Gaon Panchayat in Bokakhat, where the rising waters of the Dhansiri river have created a risk of erosion. The ministers interacted with residents and took detailed information about the situation.

During the inspection, Minister Borgohain took stock of the steps being taken by the concerned department to provide immediate relief to the local people. He also apprised those present of the possible measures that could be undertaken in the coming days to prevent further erosion and issued necessary directions to the concerned officials.

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