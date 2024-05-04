Assam: ASDC Concerned over Chakma-Hajong ‘Relocation’

GUWAHATI: The ASDC is concerned about moving Chakma-Hajong refugees from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam. They're concerned that this move could change the population makeup of Karbi Anglong district in Assam.

Jotson Bey, the general secretary of the ASDC and a candidate for the Diphu Lok Sabha constituency, said that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju mentioned talks with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma about moving the Chakma-Hajong refugees from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam.

Jotson Bey said, "Before the parliamentary election, the ASDC talked to the Assam CM about sending illegal settlers back."