Assam: ASDC Concerned over Chakma-Hajong ‘Relocation’
GUWAHATI: The ASDC is concerned about moving Chakma-Hajong refugees from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam. They're concerned that this move could change the population makeup of Karbi Anglong district in Assam.
Jotson Bey, the general secretary of the ASDC and a candidate for the Diphu Lok Sabha constituency, said that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju mentioned talks with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma about moving the Chakma-Hajong refugees from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam.
Jotson Bey said, "Before the parliamentary election, the ASDC talked to the Assam CM about sending illegal settlers back."
He also said, "We strongly believe that the Sixth Schedule district of Karbi Anglong, which is designated for scheduled tribes, should not accept new settlers from outside. Existing illegal settlers should be removed."
Bey raised concerns about what might happen if 500,000 Chakma-Hajong refugees were given shelter in Assam. He also said that the ASDC, along with the KSA and KNCA, has objected to the plan to move the refugees from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam.
Bey pointed out that if the refugees are allowed to settle in Assam, there's a high chance they will move to Karbi Anglong, affecting its demographics.
Bey said that the Chakma people who came to the Borlangpher area of Karbi Anglong district in Assam after 1951 are not seen as original residents and should be sent back.
Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that there are currently no plans or discussions regarding the relocation of Chakma and Hajong refugees from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam.
CM Sarma stated that there have been no discussions with Arunachal Pradesh about moving Chakma and Hajong refugees to Assam.
However, the Assam CM mentioned that discussions took place with the Arunachal Pradesh government regarding granting citizenship to people from the Moran and Mottock communities who are currently residing in Arunachal Pradesh.
ALSO WATCH: