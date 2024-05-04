Assam: Escalating Elephant-Human Conflict Threatens Livelihoods in Goalpara

GUWAHATI: In the Goalpara district, there's a growing problem where wild elephants are coming into human settlements. Recently, two families in Upartala-Bijoypur village, Dudhnoi, had their homes invaded by these elephants.
Last night, on May 4, the elephants created chaos by eating paddy and rice.
The families, who were supposed to vote in the third phase of elections on May 7, are now feeling powerless because of what happened.
Also, the group of elephants damaged the home of a person named Bipul Boro in Karipara, near Dudhnoi.
Earlier, a wild elephant attacked and killed three people, including two forest guards, in Assam's Sonitpur district. Another person was injured in the incident, according to a forest official.
A wild elephant from the nearby Dhekiajuli forest entered Dhirai Majuli village. While forest personnel were patrolling the area, the elephant trampled three people to death and injured another forest department employee, according to West Tezpur Divisional Forest Officer Nipen Kalita.
The forest guards who were killed have been named as Koleswar Boro and Biren Rava, and the local resident who died is Jatin Tanti. The injured person, Dibakar Malakar, has been taken to a hospital, and his condition is said to be critical.
Earlier in January, in the West Kamrup Forest Division area of Kamrup District, the persistent issue of man-elephant conflicts has reached a critical point, resulting in tragic consequences.
The most recent incident occurred in Nam Santipur village, where Anil Rabha, a 43-year-old resident of Katahbari Village, lost his life in a fatal encounter with an elephant.
Another incident occurred in Borkhal village last Sunday night, where Kamaleswar Boro fell victim to an elephant attack. Villagers from Nam Santipur and Borkhal suspect that the same elephant was involved in both fatal incidents, intensifying concerns among the local population.
Fear has gripped the affected villages, prompting urgent pleas to the Forest Department to take immediate and decisive action against the lone elephant responsible for the attacks.
