Assam: Escalating Elephant-Human Conflict Threatens Livelihoods in Goalpara

GUWAHATI: In the Goalpara district, there's a growing problem where wild elephants are coming into human settlements. Recently, two families in Upartala-Bijoypur village, Dudhnoi, had their homes invaded by these elephants.

Last night, on May 4, the elephants created chaos by eating paddy and rice.

The families, who were supposed to vote in the third phase of elections on May 7, are now feeling powerless because of what happened.

Also, the group of elephants damaged the home of a person named Bipul Boro in Karipara, near Dudhnoi.