Assam: ASHA Workers Honored with Incentive Cheques in Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: As part of the Sewa Sankalpa Abhiyaan, a one-time motivational remuneration cheque and certificate distribution programme was held among ASHA workers and ASHA supervisors under ‘Sewa Sankalpa Abhiyan’ at Laharighat Development Block. Newly elected MP of Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, Devasish Sharma, took part in the programme and distributed cheques among ASHA workers and ASHA supervisors in the presence of officials.

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