Goalpara ASHA Workers and Supervisors Receive Incentives and Certificates of Appreciation

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GOALPARA: A total of 311 ASHA workers and ASHA supervisors from the Goalpara East Legislative Assembly constituency were awarded one-time incentive honorariums of Rs 1,000 each and certificates of appreciation under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan-2026’ on Monday. The programme was organised by the Goalpara district administration in collaboration with the District Health and Family Welfare Department at Natasurya Phani Sharma Bhawan in Goalpara town.

According to the district administration, the incentive and certificates are being distributed among ASHA workers and supervisors across all four Assembly constituencies in Goalpara district. A total of 305 beneficiaries are covered in Jaleswar, 242 in Goalpara West, 311 in Goalpara East, and 270 in Dudhnoi.

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