Assam: Ashok Singhal Conducts First Paperless Review Meeting of DoHUA

Guwahati: Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Ashok Singhal, on Wednesday chaired a review meeting involving multiple verticals under the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs (DoHUA), including AMRUT, PMAY-U, AUWSSB, and the Technical Cell. The meeting was held using the newly developed Unified Portal of DoHUA, marking a significant step toward a fully web-based and paperless approach to departmental reviews in Assam.

For the first time departmental review of DoHUA has been conducted entirely online, underscoring the state’s commitment to digital transformation and efficiency in governance. The meeting took place at the Minister's office in Janata Bhawan, Dispur, with the participation of the Commissioner & Secretary, DoHUA Kavitha Padmanabhan, senior officials from all concerned verticals, and the developers behind the new portal.

During the review, Ashok Singhal gave clear directions to all vertical heads and portal developers to ensure real-time data uploads to the portal. He also emphasized the importance of providing field officers with access to upload data, photographs and progress status directly, enhancing transparency and accountability across the department’s functions.

"From today onwards, all departmental reviews will be conducted on this unified portal," the Minister said and added, “This shift is expected to streamline operations, reduce paperwork and improve the efficiency of decision-making processes across the department. The successful implementation of this initiative reflects the department's ongoing efforts to embrace digital solutions for better governance and service delivery to the people of Assam.”