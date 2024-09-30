Assam: Guardian Minister Ashok Singhal Attends Review Meet in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The newly-appointed Guardian Minister of Biswanath district and Minister for Irrigation, Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of Assam, Ashok Singhal held a review meeting with the government departments of the district on Saturday. The Minister took stock of the development schemes being implemented through various departments of the district and directed the departmental officers to expedite the progress of these works in the meeting held at the conference hall of the office of the District Commissioner.

Addressing the officers and employees, Minister Singhal said that his main aim as the Guardian Minister is to ensure that Biswanath district can perform better within the state in every indicator of the Sustainable Development Goals. In today’s review meeting, the Minister laid special emphasis on the issues of reduction in school dropout rate, reduction in infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate, Poshan Abhiyaan, etc.

The Minister also reviewed the progress of various schemes implemented under the departments such as agriculture, health, food and civil supplies, irrigation, panchayat and rural development, public health and engineering etc in the district. During the meeting, he took stock of the progress of the ongoing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), Jal-Jeevan Mission, Swachch Bharat Abhiyan etc.

