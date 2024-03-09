Assam: Forest Officer Nabbed For Accepting Bribe in Golaghat

GUWAHATI: In an impressive move, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Directorate nabs Gobinda Taid, an Assistant Forest Settlement (AFS) officer. This happened in a setup they staged at Jamuguri forest range in Assam's Golaghat district. The arrest took place on a Friday. Taid was trying to get Rs 20,000 as a bribe from someone who needed permission to move their forest products using vehicles.
The anti-corruption unit issued a statement about this. It seems Taid tried to get money from the wrong person. After Taid's demand, they approached the vigilance officials and made a complaint against him. A skilled team from the Directorate then planned to catch Taid right at the forest range office.
Taid got caught in his office right after accepting the bribe. The team was quick to seize the Rs 20,000 bribe money, with observers present while they did it.
But that's not the end of it. They further searched Taid's office and found Rs 60,000 hidden in his laptop bag. This shocking discovery doubled down on the corruption charges against him.
All this led to a case being filed at the Anti-Corruption Bureau Police Station under section 7(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. It was a well-executed plan. They recovered solid evidence against Taid and that's how he got arrested, facing corruption charges.
A surprising event brought attention to dishonesty in the forestry department. It pushed the need for big changes and more careful watch. A job well done by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption group did two things. One, it revealed one person's dishonest actions. Two, it put others on alert who could be doing the same thing.
Official people promised more actions will happen against Gobinda Taid. They are focused on keeping honesty in public jobs. This means we must study how we stop corruption and set up systems to prevent it from happening in the future.
