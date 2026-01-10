Assam: Asomi Bhogali Mela 2026 begins in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Asomi Bhogali Mela 2026 under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) began on Friday at the Barpara Public Playground, Bongaigaon. The mela was inaugurated by Bongaigaon MLA Diptimayee Choudhury.

Speaking on the occasion, the Choudhury said that the mela had created a market for Self-Help Group women to sell their products during Bhogali Bihu and also enabled urban women to purchase household items directly from rural producers. She added that such initiatives of ASRLM were helping rural women achieve self-reliance. The three-day mela features 32 stalls from the five development blocks of Vidyapur, Manikpur, Tapattari, Boitamari, and Srijanagram. Items on sale include laru, pitha, chira, pickles, curd, joha rice, bora rice, banana rice, handwoven mekhela-chadors, gamochas, and woollen garments.

ASRLM Bongaigaon District Programme Manager Ploraj Musahary, block programme managers, the Director of the State Rural Training Institute, Abhayapuri, Bongaigaon Zilla Parishad Chairperson Mridula Singha, and other officials of the Rural Livelihoods Mission and district administration were present.

