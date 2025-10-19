Assam: Asomiya Yuva Mancha demands Zubeen Garg Statue in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Nazira regional committee of the Asomiya Yuva Mancha has strongly condemned the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Assam Asset, Nazira, for its alleged disrespect towards the memory of renowned artiste Zubeen Garg. During a recent Pre-Diwali celebration, ONGC, Assam Asset, Nazira, organized an event where Hindi songs were performed loudly and dances conducted, which the Asomiya Yuva Mancha deemed an insult to the memory of Zubeen Garg.

The organization has demanded that ONGC, Assam Asset, Nazira, construct a statue of Zubeen Garg in Nazira as a token of respect and appreciation for the artiste’s contributions. A memorandum has been submitted to the Executive Director of ONGC, Assam Asset, Nazira, on Friday, demanding the construction of the statue and apology for the alleged disrespect.

Also Read: Our probe is going on well: SIT chief in Zubeen Garg death case