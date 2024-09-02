Assam: Asomiya Yuva Mancha Stages Protest Against Smart Meters in Lakhimpur District

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: Following the “Funeral Cortege” of the Electricity Department and Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), demonstrated by the Lakhimpur district unit of the All Assam Students’ Union regarding the same issue, the Lakhimpur district committee of Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM) initiated another unique protest programme against the Smart Meters on Sunday. The members of the organization swept away the replica of the Smart Meters in River Ranganadi as a mark of their opposition to the same. The protesters also called upon the people of Assam to throw away the smart meters.

During the demonstration, the AYM members flayed the Government of Assam, Electricity Department, and ruling party BJP regarding the installation of the controversial smart meters in the households of electricity consumers, due to which they have to suffer a lot. The protesters demanded Power Minister Nandita Garlosa’s step down, alleging her failure with regard to resolving the Smart Meter controversy, which has currently appeared as a bone of contention.

“Smart meters are sucking the blood of the common people. The extravagant amount of electricity bill is shown by the smart meters every month. This is why people are suffering a lot at present,” said Anupam Saikia, the central committee secretary of the AYM. The members of the organization demanded the Government of Assam to stop the installation of the smart meters immediately or to face intensified protests in the upcoming days with the support of the public.

