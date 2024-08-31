KMSS Protests Against Smart Meters, Demands Cessation of Excessive Tariffs and Contractor Misconduct

GAURISAGAR: The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) on Friday took out a protest rally against smart meters. The rally marched from Gaurisagar Bazarmukh to Gaurisagar electricity sub-division office. It is noted that for the second time, KMSS staged dharna against the collection of excessive electricity tariffs through smart meters. The protesters demanded the electricity department to stop collecting excessive electricity tariffs through smart meters. Despite the heat, the demonstrators chanted, “The puppet power minister has no job,” “The blackmail and bullying of the contractors installing smart meters must stop,” and “The looting of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma must stop.”

The protesters alleged that the electricity department has been increasing electricity tariffs at a high rate through smart meters. They have installed toll gates in front of our houses and looted them. They even said that the contractor who went to install the smart meters threatened the villagers with various false burdens, power cuts, blackmailing and threatening them in the name of the electricity department and took away the old meters. Addressing the people Ritumoni Hazarika, Chief Organizing Secretary of KMSS said that the poor people of the village have to sell their ducks and chickens to pay their electricity bills. The protesters also threatened to remove the smart meters and demolish them if the old meters are not installed within the next 20 days.

They even threatened the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Power Minister Nondita Garlosa and the power department to face fierce agitation if they do not take measures to relieve the people who have received excessive electricity tariffs soon. The protesters demanded exemption of those who have received excessive electricity tariffs through smart meters and stop blackmailing the contractors who went to install smart meters. They said they would protest again if the old meters are not installed.

