Assam : Assam Cabinet Votes to Repeal 89-Year-Old Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act

ASSAM: The Assam Cabinet has approved repealing in regard to the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 1935. The decision, announced by Tourism Minister Jayant Malla Barua, means that the 89-year-old law that governs marriage and divorce registration.

Under the same now repealed Act, Muslim marriages and divorces could be registered voluntarily, and licenses would be issued by the government to persons authorized for that purpose.

Due to this final crucial decision, such registration will no longer be allowed under the old law. Instead, the government aims to simplify the provisions under the Special Marriages Act, making the registration of marriage names the same across communities.

While Minister Baruah revealing the rationale for the termination of these marriages emphasized the need to conform to modern standards of living.

In addition to the criticisms of the Act to register marriages with minors were being discussed, prompting the government to take decisive action to curb such practices.

In addition to that the Cabinet decision also includes the end of the rights of 94 authorized persons who currently register Muslim marriages and divorces.

To mitigate the impact on their lives, the state has announced a one-off reward of ₹2 lakh for these individuals. The way of development comes on the back of CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's commitment to implement a uniform state code after the Assam. The plans are underway to introduce a law banning polygamous marriage to meet the broader objectives of the Uniform Constitution, with an expert committee on the subject.

However, the government is committed to pursuing legal reforms aimed at bringing equality and promoting modern legal standards.