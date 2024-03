Guwahati: The prices of the commercial LPG cylinder have been hiked by the Oil Marketing Corporations (OMCs) by Rs 25 with effect from March 1. As a result of this hike, a 19-kg commercial gas cylinder now costs Rs 2,003.50 in Guwahati. This price hike ahead of the Lok Sabha election may draw some backlash from the users of the commercial cylinders, especially eateries.

