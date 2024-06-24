Assam: Assam Police Personnel Arrested For Collecting Money Illegally

DIGBOI: An Assam Police personnel at the Digboi Police Station has been arrested for collecting money illegally. He was reportedly found guilty of collecting money from cattle-drawn carts plying on the National Highway in Digboi.

According to sources, the police personnel were arrested with the help of local groups and residents. He was identified as Sukapha Chetia. It was found that he was taking money from the cattle carts, leading to a tense situation on the National Highway.

Local people also accused Sukapha Chetia in public of such malpractices. He allegedly collected money from cattle carts after removing the name tag from his uniform. The police team arrested Sukapha Chetia and seized his motorcycle after witnessing him collecting money from cattle on NH 38. Digboi police arrived at the scene, and the accused officer Sukapha Chetia and his vehicle were taken to the police station. It was mentioned that necessary action would be taken against the personnel for engaging in such illegal activities.

Previously, The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam has apprehended a tainted official. This occurred in Goalpara district. Sahar Ali Sikdar a Block Development Officer (BDO) at Matia Development Block, found himself ensnared in a bribery scandal. Vigilant officials were the architects of this scandal.

Reports revealed Sikdar's misdeeds following vigilant operations at the Matia Development Block office. Allegedly Sikdar demanded a sum of Rs 30,000 from a person Prafulla Nath. This was supposedly for clearance of pending bills.

The trap was set and Sikdar fell in it, caught in the act. He accepted Rs 5000, which was part of the bribe money he had allegedly demanded. This event marks significant progress in Assam's fight against corruption. It highlights the state's unwavering commitment to maintaining transparency and accountability in governance.