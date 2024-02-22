Assam: Assam University Makes Strides in HIV Treatment with Organic Photosynthesis Breakthrough

ASSAM: Assam University Silchar has achieved an academic milestone with its first ever accreditation, marking unprecedented progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS. The Department of Chemistry, Assam University headed by Dr. Devshish Sengupta, in collaboration with Department of Life Sciences and Biotechnology, South Asia University (SAU), New Delhi, has obtained patent number 454199 for new project "MESO" -TRISCARBOXYPHENYLPORPHYRIN FULLERENE ADDUCTS AS WORD OF COTT VIV."

Dr. Sengupta working along with his team’s research focused on biological photosynthesis and its potential application in HIV prevention. The primary intention of this initiative was to use amphiphilic non-cationic fullerene-porphyrin diodes to inhibit HIV-1 under photodynamic conditions, offering a promising strategy for revolutionizing the HIV therapy in the long run.

Through the broad applications the group found out that hydro-scalable methodology for the synthesis of soluble fullerene have developed meso-tris-carboxyphenyl porphyrin dyads. There it has been shown that the efficacy in the entry and synthesis of subtypes B and C of HIV-1. The implications of the success has gone beyond just HIV in medical sector.

The aforementioned patent represents a milestone in which Assam University has demonstrated a strong commitment to preserving intellectual property, securing more than 16 licenses in the past three years. Prof. Rajive Mohan Pant, the esteemed VC of Assam University praised Dr. Sengupta for the introductory work of research and development that is conducted in recognizing it as a beginning of the development in the University and scientific advancement in the state. The receipt of this accreditation underscores the new capabilities of Assam University and makes it an important player in the international efforts to combat HIV/AIDS and advancement and progress in the field of medical sciences marking a remarkable progress in the state. As the University continues the research to evolve, the implications of the progress will be important for HIV and AIDS.