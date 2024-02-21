Assam Police Krida Utsav 2024 Comes To An End With Grand Closing Ceremony

DERGAON: The Assam Police Krida Utsav 2024 came to an end today with a rousing closing ceremony that took place at Lachit Barpukhan Police Academy in Assam's Dergaon.
This grand ceremony was attended by the Director General of Police (DGP), G.P. Singh as the chief guest, Special DGP Harmeet Singh, high-ranking police officials, participant players, trainees including the recruit constables from Manipur Police and invited guests.
The event, which exhibited extraordinary sporting prowess of its participants, marked a significant celebration of sportsmanship and healthy competition.
In the closing ceremony, the remarkable achievements of the participants were highlighted, with 22nd Assam Police Battalion bagging the title of the best team and Best Athletic Team in football.
As far as Volleyball was concerned, 26th A.P.Battalion emerged victorious and clinched the championship title.
On the other hand, Const.322 Amar Jyoti Khaund of 28th APBn won the 'Best Male Athlete' award while WPC 185 Sangita Bordoloi of 3rd APBn was honored as the Best Female Athlete.
Moreover, the best team in Martial Arts went to the 6th Commando Battalion, who demonstrated flawless skills and utmost dedication.
Meanwhile, during the ceremony, two significant contributions to the Assam police community - the Assam Police Theme Song and the Assam Police Marching Tune in Vocal and instrumental versions by the Chief Guest - were also inaugurated.
The Assam police theme song was composed by renowned Assamese singer Zublee Baruah while the lyrics were provided by Parthasarathi Mahanta.
The programming was handled by Dipkesh Borgohain while the mixing and mastering was managed by Dony Hazarika.
The song features performances by acclaimed artists, which includes the likes of Zubeen Garg, Angarag Papon Mahanta, Joi Baruah, Abhishruti Bezbaruah, and Priyanka Bharali, with backing vocals by Ruprekha Das, Swaraj Das and Manas Boro.
Raja Baruah spearheaded the Khon, taal and the percussion and he was accompanied by Rishi Mani Das with the guitar.
Another significant addition was the Assam Police Marching Tune, whose lyricist and composer also happened to be Parthasarathi and Zublee respectively.
Zublee Baruah, Manas Boro, Ruprekha Das and Swaraj Das sang this enchanting tune with percussion by Raja Baruah and guitar by Rishi Mani Das.