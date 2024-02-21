Assam Police Krida Utsav 2024 Comes To An End With Grand Closing Ceremony

DERGAON: The Assam Police Krida Utsav 2024 came to an end today with a rousing closing ceremony that took place at Lachit Barpukhan Police Academy in Assam's Dergaon.

This grand ceremony was attended by the Director General of Police (DGP), G.P. Singh as the chief guest, Special DGP Harmeet Singh, high-ranking police officials, participant players, trainees including the recruit constables from Manipur Police and invited guests.

The event, which exhibited extraordinary sporting prowess of its participants, marked a significant celebration of sportsmanship and healthy competition.