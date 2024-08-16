Assam Shines at the 70th National Film Awards with 3 Awards and 2 Special Mentions

GUWAHATI: In a significant moment for Assamese cinema, two non-feature films from region received special recognition at 70th National Film Awards announced on Friday. Among honored works is Hargila - Greater Adjutant Stork a documentary directed by IPS officer Partha Sarathi Mahanta. This film shines spotlight on endangered Hargila stork also known as Greater Adjutant Stork. It showcases tireless conservation efforts of wildlife biologist Purnima Devi Barman.

The documentary captures essence of species on brink of extinction. It highlights human endeavor to preserve this remarkable bird. Barman's dedication to conserving Hargila has made her prominent figure in field of wildlife conservation. The film's recognition at national level underscores importance of such efforts.

Alongside Hargila Aimee Baruah’s film Birubala was another Assamese project that garnered special mention. Baruah, known for her dedication to telling powerful stories resonates with local and global audiences alike. She brings forth a narrative that captures struggles and resilience of its protagonist. This further establishes her as formidable force in Assamese cinema.

Announcement of 70th National Film Awards, which celebrates finest cinematic achievements of 2022 brought more accolades to Assam. Kulanandini Mahanta's Emuthi Puthi has been honored as Best Feature Film in Assamese. This marks significant achievement for regional film industry. Additionally, Nabapan Deka's Xunyota will be recognized with Best Short Film Award. Dr. Bobby Sarma Baruah’s Sikaisal has earned the award for Best Feature Film in Tiwa.

The National Film Awards established in 1954, is India's most prestigious film award ceremony. It continues to be beacon of recognition for exceptional talent in country. Since 1973 it has been organized by Directorate of Film Festivals under Indian government. Alongside International Film Festival of India and Indian Panorama, it represents pinnacle of cinematic excellence in country.

This year’s accolades serve as testament to rich storytelling and cultural heritage of Assam. They highlight state’s growing influence in national cinematic landscape. Recognition of these films at 70th National Film Awards is not just victory for filmmakers. It is also a celebration of Assam's vibrant and dynamic film industry.